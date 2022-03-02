Virat Kohli set to play 100th Test: Reliving former Indian captain's impressive run in whites

As Virat Kohli gears up to play his historic 100th Test, during India's series opener versus Sri Lanka, here's looking at his impressive numbers in the purest format:

Virat Kohli joins big Indian names in 100-Test club

Virat Kohli is gearing up for his landmark 100th Test as India is set to face Sri Lanka in the two-match series opener in Mohali on March 4.

Kohli is set to join some big names among Indian cricketers who are a part of the 100-Test club. The list is spearheaded by Sachin Tendulkar and comprises Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh.

(Photograph:AFP)