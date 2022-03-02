Virat Kohli set to play 100th Test: Reliving former Indian captain's impressive run in whites

Virat Kohli joins big Indian names in 100-Test club
Virat Kohli is gearing up for his landmark 100th Test as India is set to face Sri Lanka in the two-match series opener in Mohali on March 4.
Kohli is set to join some big names among Indian cricketers who are a part of the 100-Test club. The list is spearheaded by Sachin Tendulkar and comprises Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh.
(Photograph:AFP)
Run machine Kohli
The 33-year-old Kohli has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Test matches. He is the sixth-highest run-getter for India in the format. The list is headed by Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, Gavaskar and Sehwag.
(Photograph:AFP)
India's best Test captain by miles
Kohli resigned as the Test captain early this year, following India's 2-1 series loss to hosts South Africa. He signed off as India's best captain in whites, with most wins under his belt. In 68 Tests, he led India to victories in 40 games. Under him, India were a dominant force at home, beat Australia in their own backyard in 2018/19, gained an unassailable 2-1 lead over hosts England in the incomplete five Tests held in mid-2021 and played the final of the inaugural WTC cycle.
Under Kohli, India also ended at the No. 1 spot in annual ICC Test rankings for five successive years.
(Photograph:AFP)
Plethora of memorable away series for King Kohli
King Kohli has been India's mainstay with the bat even during the national side's away tours in whites. He has a double ton in West Indies, ended with 593 runs at 59.30 in the 2018 series in England, returned with as many as four centuries in India's tour of Australia 2014/15, has two hundreds each in Sri Lanka, South Africa and a ton in New Zealand.
(Photograph:AFP)
A dominant force at home
Kohli remains a dominant force at home as well. He has had some unbelievable series in home conditions, versus England, Sri Lanka, etc. As a result, he has 13 hundreds and a dozen half-centuries at an average of 62.76 on home soil.
(Photograph:AFP)
King Kohli's century-tally
Kohli has 27 centuries in the purest format. Among Indians, he has fourth-most centuries in the format. Only Tendulkar (51), Dravid (36) and Little Master Gavaskar (34) are ahead of him. In addition, he occupies the third spot, along with Sir Don Bradman, in terms of most hundreds by a visiting batsman in SENA countries (11).
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat 'Double Centurion' Kohli
Kohli also holds the record for scoring most double centuries as Test captain.