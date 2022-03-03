BCCI's new central contracts: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah top earners, Rahane, Pujara & Hardik demoted - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the new central contracts for the 2022-23 season. As per various reports, the former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara are all set to be demoted by the Indian cricket board following their lean phase in the longest format. The duo have been dropped from the Test squad ahead of the home series versus Sri Lanka, which gets underway on March 04 in Mohali.

On the other hand, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also set to be demoted to the Grade C category in the new contracts. For the unversed, the 28-year-old all-rounder Hardik remains out of action from international cricket and last represented Team India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, held in the UAE. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are, meanwhile, retained in the top bracket, i.e. Grade A+ category.

Among other notable changes, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha are also set to face demotion. As per reports, Saha has been dropped to Grade C whereas Bhuvi also finds himself in the same category. Suryakumar Yadav marked his debut in the central contracts (Grade C) whereas the likes of Axar Patel, Md Siraj and Shreyas Iyer have moved up in the pay bracket.

New BCCI annual contract list as per reports

Grade A+ (INR 70 million or INR 7 crore): Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Grade A (INR 50 million or INR 5 crore): Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant.

Grade B (INR 30 million or INR 3 crore): Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma.

Grade C (INR 10 million or INR 1 crore): Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Chahar.