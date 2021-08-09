Goodbye Tokyo. Next stop, Paris!: Olympics 2020 was eventful. What to expect in the 2024 Games?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 concluded as one of the "most challenging" Games in history owing to not one, but multiple uncertainties the multi-sport event faced. Tokyo 2020 was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 and the capital city of Japan was selected as the host in 2013; when then no one had even the slightest idea what the world will face in 2020 — A pandemic. And on top of that, the Games also suffered the brutality of climatic conditions and emerged as one of the hottest Olympics Games ever.

After Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wreaked havoc globally, Tokyo 2020 was postponed to 2021 and became the first such instance in the history of the Olympic Games as previously, the Games had been cancelled but not rescheduled.

However, the organisers and the Japanese government must be credited as they successfully pulled off the event and brought it to its closure after a year of struggle. However, the government faced protests from the locals, as they demanded to cancel the Games over a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo.

Tokyo Games have emerged as insignia of hope, positivity, unity and strength as the world came together through the power of sport and the events were filled with passion, emotion and celebration.

The Tokyo Games saw a series of firsts, some of them are listed here:

-First Olympics with no audience

-First gender-equal Games

-Some firsts transgender athletes took part in Tokyo. Canadian footballer Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to win an Olympic medal

-First-ever Games with the highest number of events, a total of 339

-Japan became the first Asian country to host the Summer Olympics twice

-Hend Zaza, a 12-year old from Syria became the youngest player in Olympics history in table tennis

-Four new sports debuted (Karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing)

Next stop, Paris!

Now, Japan has handed over the Olympic baton to Paris, the next Summer Olympics will make a comeback one hundred years after their last appearance in France as previously they hosted the Games in 1924 and 1900. This also means that Paris will become the second city to host the Summer Olympics three times after London (1908, 1948 and 2012).

Breakdancing or breaking will make a debut at the 2024 Summer Olympic is scheduled to feature 32 sports. The event will feature men's and women's competitions with head-to-head matchups in which judges determine the winners. Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing, which made their debut at Tokyo Games, will also return.

Unlike, Tokyo Games, which was played out in mostly empty stadia and under strict COVID-19 protocols, Paris will hopefully be different and open to the city with spectacular venues at the foot of most beautiful French landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais and the Château de Versailles.

However, considering the fast-changing global temperatures, it's difficult to foresee what 2024 has to offer to the world.