/GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals match live streaming in India?

Delhi Capitals have finished runners-up in each of the first three seasons and will aim to reach the final for a fourth straight time when they face a confident Gujarat Giants side in the Women’s Premier League Eliminator at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday (Feb 3). The two teams have already met twice this season, with Gujarat winning both matches in close contests. In their first encounter at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Jan 11, the Giants posted 209 and then held Delhi to 205 for five to win by four runs. Their second meeting at the Kotambi Stadium last week was equally tense, with Gujarat edging out Delhi by three runs.

The match is extremely important for both the sides, as the winner will advance to the final on Thursday to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The losing team, however, will be knocked out and miss the chance to compete for the title.

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator - Live streaming details

As the WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator?

The WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place on Tuesday (Feb 3), at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator live?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Where to livestream GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator - Squads

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Taniya Bhatia, Chinelle Henry, Lizelle Lee, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani and Eddla Srujana