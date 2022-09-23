Germany vs Hungary, Italy-England, UEFA Nations League: Where to watch marquee fixtures in India?

The UEFA Nations League continues to provide a lot of action and drama for the football fans worldwide. As the league enters another day of exciting international contests, it will be a rematch of Euro 2020 final as England will take on Italy, in Milan, whereas Germany will square off with Hungary in Group 3.

As top teams such as England, Italy and Germany are placed in the same group, it is Hungary who find themselves at the top spit with two wins from four encoutners so far. Thus, they will hope to continue to move forward in a similar manner with an impressive performance versus the Germans.

While Italians will like to get the better of Harry Kane-led England once again, post the Euro Cup final last year, Germany will aim for the top spot with a win over Hungary. For England, they remain winless in the tournament and even a win over Italy won't help them finish on top of the group standings.

All you need to know about Germany vs Hungary & Italy vs England fixtures in the UEFA Nations League:

When and at what time will the Germany vs Hungary & Italy vs England matches in the UEFA Nations League commence?

The Germany vs Hungary and Italy vs England encounters in the UEFA Nations League will both get underway at 12:15 AM IST (September 24) on Saturday.

Where will the Germany vs Hungary and Italy vs England matches in the UEFA Nations League be played?

The Germany vs Hungary and Italy vs England matches in the UEFA Nations League will take place in Leipzig and Milan respectively.

Which channel will telecast the Germany vs Hungary and Italy vs England matches?

The Germany vs Hungary and Italy vs England matches's live telecast will be on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Germany vs Hungary and Italy vs England matches in the UEFA Nations League?

The Germany vs Hungary and Italy vs England matches' live streaming will be on Sony Liv.