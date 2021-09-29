'Funny things can happen in IPL, we need to keep believing': Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson

After losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets on Wednesday (September 29), Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson believes "funny things can happen" in the Indian Premier League and urged his team to "keep believing" till the last match we play.

"We don't have anything to lose. That kind of mindset brings a lot of freedom, have seen some funny things happen. Need to keep on believing and fighting till the last match," said Samson during the post-match presentation.

Rajasthan Royals were 100 for 1 at one stage before RCB bowlers made a stunning comeback. Samson admitted the mistakes also after his side failed to capitalise on a fine start, only to see the team being restricted to 149 for nine in the end.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: 'We came back and dominated,' says RCB captain Virat Kohli after seven-wicket win over Rajasthan

"We got a really good start, our openers played really well, but we couldn't capitalise on it. Think the middle-order needs some confidence, it has been a hard one week for us, we need to put up a good fight," Samson said.

"The wicket was a bit two-paced, so the batters couldn't time the ball properly, they kept mistiming it. Happy with the effort and intent with the bowling," he added.

A look at the Points Table after Match 43 of #VIVOIPL. pic.twitter.com/07aYw3Lcvq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag schools PBKS skipper KL Rahul on his batting after MI clash

During the match, RCB's Australian batter Glenn Maxwell hit a fifty while Srikar Bharat scored 44 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

RCB restricted Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 and then chased down the target with 17 balls left after Maxwell (50*) and Bharat (44) show.

With this win, RCB now has 14 points in 11 games, on the other hand, Rajasthan is currently at the seventh spot with eight points.