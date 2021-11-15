From India to Australia: A look at T20 WC winners post seventh edition in UAE

Aaron Finch-led Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, which was held in the UAE. The 2021 edition was supposed to be held in late 2020 but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide. Hence, the seventh edition took place in the UAE -- for the first time -- after India refrained from hosting the event on their home soil due to the virus scare.

While not many believed Australia were one of the favourites to win the coveted title, having lost their last five bilateral series, the Men in Yellow defied all odds to emerge on top by winning the tournament-finale by eight wickets on Sunday evening (November 14). Aussies locked horns with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the summit clash and produced an all-round effort to not give their Trans-Tasmanian rivals any chance whatsoever.

The tournament was held for the first time in 2007, when not many backed the format to exist for long in the international level, and has now become one of the most successful events in world cricket. Thus, here's a look at all the winners so far in the T20 WC history after the end of the latest edition:

Year Winners Final 2007 India Beat Pak by 5 runs 2009 Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets 2010 England Beat Aussies by 7 wickets 2012 West Indies Beat SL by 36 runs 2014 Sri Lanka Beat India by 6 wickets 2016 West Indies Beat England by 4 wickets 2021 Australia Beat NZ by 8 wickets

Talking about the 2021 edition's summit clash, played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Finch-led Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aussies restricted New Zealand to 172-4, as the Black Caps rode on Kane Williamson's master-class 85. In reply, the Kiwis fell like nine pins as David Warner's 53 and Mitchell marsh's 77 not out propelled Australia to their maiden T20 WC title, eighth ICC title overall.

At the post-match presentation, Finch said, "This is huge. To be the first Australian team to be able to do it. So proud. We knew our backs were against the wall. We had some great individual performances, some great team performances. Can't believe people wrote him off saying he was done (Warner). That's when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear. The player of the tournament for me (Zampa). Mitch Marsh - what a way to start his innings today. Wade coming into this game with an injury cloud but got a job done. Stoinis did the business."

For the unversed, the next edition of the T20 WC will be held in late 2022, in Australia.