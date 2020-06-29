Formula One: Team Mercedes to use black cars for the season in stand against racism

Current Formula One champions Mercedes has launched a brand new black-liveried cars for the 2020 season to show solidarity to the Black Lives Matter campaign and further improve diversity within the team and the world of motorsport.

Team Mercedes have raced in silver in the Formula One since its debut in the motorsport but have decided to switch to black with 'End Racism' emblazoned on the halo of both cars.

@MercedesAMGF1 has chosen to race in an all-black base livery for 2020. It's a pledge to improve the team's diversity – and a clear statement against racism and all forms of discrimination. pic.twitter.com/e7HP5JwxnI — Daimler AG (@Daimler) June 29, 2020 ×

In a statement released by the team, it said that the Black Lives Matter movement has "shone a searching light on how much we need new measures and actions in the fight against racism and all forms of discrimination".

These cars will make debut when Britain's world champion Lewis Hamilton and Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas feature in the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

"Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief at Mercedes," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said in a statement.

"But having the right beliefs and the right mindset isn’t enough if we remain silent.

"We wish to use our voice and our global platform to speak up for respect and equality, and the Silver Arrow will race in black for the entire 2020 season to show our commitment to greater diversity within our team and our sport."

According to Mercedes, just 3 per cent of the workforce belong from minority ethnic groups, whereas, just 12 per cent of them are women.

Six-times Formula One champion Hamilton said: "It's so important that we seize this moment and use it to educate ourselves whether you are an individual, brand or company to make real meaningful changes when it comes to ensuring equality and inclusivity."