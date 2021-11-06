Former Pakistan skipper hails India's selection, names player who can change the game single-handedly

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq has praised India's performance in the last two matches, especially after Virat Kohli & Co. managed to keep hopes alive of making it to the semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India lost their first two matches of the Super 12 stage against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand, which shattered their dream of moving further into the tournament. However, big wins against Afghanistan (by 66 runs) and Scotland (by eight wickets) have left Men In Blue hopeful.

Reacting to the performance and the changes that helped India bounce back, Inzamam said, "India's selection has gotten better, and I say that because they included Ashwin and made Rohit open in the XI."

IN PICS | From Azeem Rafiq allegations to ECB's response: All you need to know about Yorkshire cricket racism scandal

The former Pak skipper gave a special mention to Indian opener Rohit Sharma who lost his wicket on the first ball he faced against Pakistan. He was then moved at number three during the match against New Zealand, but the change didn't help India as Rohit scored 14 off 14.

The swashbuckling batter got back in his usual groove when he then opened for India against Afghanistan scoring 74 and against Scotland, he scored 30 runs off 16 balls.

"In the second match, they made Rohit bat at 3 and showed that you are not confident about your players. Rohit is the kind of player in ODIs and T20Is who can change the game single-handedly and the start he gave against Rashid Khan, who is Afghanistan's main – really ensured the momentum going India’s way," he added in the video posted on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | T20WC: India beat Scotland in 6.3 overs, here's how it changes semis permutations. How can India qualify?

"Such an attack breaks the backbone of the opposition. When he hit Rashid for 2 sixes, the other bowlers also got demotivated. This is Rohit's class. His USP is that he attacks the best bowler in the opposition team. He was terrific the other evening. Shami, who was under so much pressure after the Pakistan match, delivered and picked up 3 wickets. India finally played like the team it is known for," he added.