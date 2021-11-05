T20WC: India beat Scotland in 6.3 overs, here's how it changes semis permutations. How can India qualify?

After an outstanding all-around performance, India defeated Scotland by eight wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Friday (November 5) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl first. Indian bowlers bundled out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs. The batters then entered the field with all guns blazing as they reached the set target in 6.3 overs for their second win in four matches.

Openers were in top form as Rohit Sharma scored a quick 30 off 16 balls and KL Rahul blasted an 18-ball fifty to give India a much-needed win with an improved net run rate.

The semi-final conundrum

If you are a cricket fan and follow the Indian team closely, then you must have thought about how Virat Kohli & Co. can still qualify for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup? Well, for some, it has become even trickier than the Shakuntala Devi puzzles. But nothing to worry about, here are all the possible permutations for India to book a semi-final berth.

Emitting a perfect World Cup vibe, the scenario in the Group 2 is pretty interesting as three strong contenders — India, New Zealand and Afghanistan are fighting for a place in the semi-final after Pakistan already reached the last four.

India's big win against Scotland has left the Men In Blue hopeful of making it to the semis, however, they will have to win their remaining game of the Super 12 stage with an improved net run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals after New Zealand defeated Namibia earlier in the day. But even a win won't give a semi-final berth.

Group 2 situation. How can India qualify for the semi-final?

Pakistan (NRR +1.065) are already through, however, they will next face Scotland on November 7 and will look forward to finishing top of the table.

New Zealand (NRR +1.277) are just one win away from reaching the semis as if New Zealand beat Afghanistan on November 7, they will be guaranteed a spot in the next stage. In case they lose the match, then the net run rate will decide the fate of Group 2 because then NZ will be level on points with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan (NRR +1.481) team's run rate was rattled after a heavy loss against India and if they defeat New Zealand in the upcoming match and manage to finish with a superior NRR to India, then they will win the semi-final race.

The final stretch in Group 2 🏃



Which team will join Pakistan in the semis? 🤔#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QOPXMnfSBP — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 5, 2021 ×

India (NRR +1.619) were in dire straits after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches, however, they bounced back and defeated Afghanistan and Scotland to keep their semis hopes alive. But now, in order to make it to the semi-final, they would require a favour from Afghanistan as AFG's win against NZ will make India's way to the last four. However, they will have to beat Namibia in their next match with a huge margin (better net run rate) to have the run-rate advantage.

Scotland and Namibia are not in the semi-final race, they need to enjoy their last game of the tournament and have fun before flying back home.

All in all, the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match will decide the other semi-finalist from Group 2.