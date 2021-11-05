'Huge respect': Virat Kohli and other team members visit Scotland dressing room after the game - see pics

Indian skipper Virat Kohli visited Scotland's dressing room after the Men In Blue registered a thumping eight-wicket victory against the Scots in a crucial T20 World Cup contest on Friday (November 5) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, the Indian bowling department produced a mind-blowing show and bundled out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs. Thanks to fiery knocks by the openers Rohit Sharma (30) and KL Rahul (50), India chased down the target in 6.3 overs, which has boosted their net run rate and also their slim hopes of making it to the semis.

The fate of Virat Kohli & Co. is beyond their control in the tournament after thrashings by Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games, however, they bounced back in matches against Afghanistan and Scotland with factors that are in their control.

Besides matches and the World Cup, the Indian team is also keeping up the spirit of the game high as Kohli and some other team members like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were spotted visiting the Scotland dressing room, as players were seen interacting with each other.

"Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time. Priceless," Scotland Cricket captioned the post in a series of tweets. See pictures here:

From Group 2, Pakistan have already qualified with eight points and New Zealand beat Namibia earlier on Friday (November 5) to sit in second place with six points. India are placed at third four points.

Importantly for Kohli's team, they now have the best net run-rate in the group should it be required in case of any qualification. After the match, Kohli said that it will be "interesting" to see what happens on November 7, when New Zealand will take on Afghanistan because the result will decide India's fate.

"I don't want to say too much about today because we know how we can play. We spoke about 100-120 max, but we restricted them to a total that allowed us to leapfrog everyone else. We spoke about finishing in the 8-10 over bracket," said Kohli.