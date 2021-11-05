T20 WC: 'Interesting to see what happens on 7th,' says Virat Kohli after India's scintillating win vs Scotland

An ecstatic Indian skipper Virat Kohli weighed in on his side's dominating performance against Scotland in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Friday (November 5) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Kohli also said that it will be "interesting" to see what happens on November 7, when New Zealand will take on Afghanistan because the result will decide India's fate.

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament, powered India to a much-needed victory after Ravindra Jadeja-led bowling department laid the foundation by wrapping up Scotland's innings for a paltry 85.

While chasing the modest target, India lost two wickets as Rohit departed after scoring 30 runs off 16 balls and KL Rahul lost his wicket after scoring 50 runs off 19 balls but both the players produced a scintillating show to help India finish the game in 6.3 overs, providing a massive boost in India's net run rate and also their hopes of making it to the semi-final of the tournament.

India were off to a poor start in the tournament after losing their first two matches of the Super 12 stage against Pakistan and New Zealand, but they bounced back with a 66-run win against Afghanistan.

As per the current scenario, India need to win their remaining game with an improved net run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals after New Zealand defeated Namibia earlier in the day.

However, the big win in 37th Match has India given a sigh of relief, reflecting on the game, Virat said, "A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November).

"Don't want to say a lot about today's performance, we know what we can do. Also tells you how important the toss can be at this venue. We wanted to get them under 110-120 max, that was the mindset we went in with," Virat, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday added.

"The bowlers were excellent, and then KL and Rohit did really well. We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn't want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly," the skipper said.

"If you look at our practice games, we have been actually batting like this only. Just a couple of aberrations happened, where we just couldn't got those two successive good overs," Kohli added.

