From Azeem Rafiq allegations to ECB's response: All you need to know about Yorkshire cricket racism scandal

Here's everything you need to know about the Yorkshire cricket racism scandal and how it unfolded:
Azeem Rafiq is a former professional cricketer, who was born in Pakistan and moved to England when he was 10 years old.
He made his senior debut at the age of 17 and played professionally for Yorkshire County Cricket Club between 2008 and 2014, 2016 and 2018.
The right arm off-spin bowler also captained England under-15 and under-19 sides.
In September 2020, Rafiq made serious allegations of racism and bullying during his time with Yorkshire, adding that "institutional racism" at the English club left him close to taking his own life.
He filed a legal complaint in December 2020 claiming to have suffered direct discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race.
The 30-year-old previously stated the severe mental health issues he suffered as a result of his treatment by the club included depression.
In August 2021, Yorkshire County Cricket Club apologised to Rafiq after an investigation into allegations of racism found he was "the victim of inappropriate behaviour".
"Several of the allegations made by Azeem were upheld and that sadly, historically, Azeem was the victim of inappropriate behaviour," Yorkshire said in a statement. "This is clearly unacceptable. We would like to express our profound apologies for this."
Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton admitted the club should have done more to support the player, who had two spells at the county between 2008 and 2014 and then 2016 to 2018.
YCCC said they accepted that Rafiq was the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his first spell with the side. A summary of the panel's findings and recommendations stated: "There is no question that Azeem Rafiq, during his first spell as a player at YCCC, was the victim of racial harassment. He was also subsequently the victim of bullying," Roger Hutton said in a statement.
Yorkshire had said Rafiq had made more than 40 allegations, seven of which were upheld in the report. The probe also found there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the club was "institutionally racist". It also found that all decisions made concerning 30-year-old Rafiq's selection and ultimate release from the club were entirely based on cricketing reasons.
In October 2020, YCCC then said that they would take no disciplinary action against any of their staff despite accepting Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment.
Rafiq responded on Twitter, urging the England and Wales Cricket Board to take action. "Wow just when you think this club couldn't get more embarrassing you find a way," said Rafiq of Yorkshire's statement. "Still awaiting the FULL report."
He added: "Hold on a minute here. So you accept I was the victim of racial harassment and bullying but no one warrants disciplinary action? Sometimes you just want to scream!!!! @ECB_cricket come on now!!! Sort this before I do!!"
Former England batter Gary Ballance on Wednesday (November 3) admitted using a racial slur against Rafiq. Ballance said in a statement: "I regret that I used this word in immature exchanges in my younger years. It has been reported that I used a racial slur and, as I told the independent enquiry, I accept that I did so and I regret doing so.
"I do not wish to discredit Rafa by repeating the words and statements that he made about me and others but I have to be clear that this was a situation where best friends said offensive things to each other which, outside of that context, would be considered wholly inappropriate," Ballance said.
The England and Wales Cricket Board condemned the handling of a racism row and they suspended Yorkshire from staging international matches on Thursday (November 4).
The ECB has stripped Headingley, Yorkshire's headquarters in Leeds, of the right to stage a Test between England and New Zealand in June 2022, as well as a one-day international with South Africa in July.
"YCCC (Yorkshire County Cricket Club) are suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and first-class county," said a board statement.
Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire resigned on Friday (November 5) amid the racism row. "Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect," Roger Hutton said.
"There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologise, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward," he added.
