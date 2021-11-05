From Azeem Rafiq allegations to ECB's response: All you need to know about Yorkshire cricket racism scandal

Here's everything you need to know about the Yorkshire cricket racism scandal and how it unfolded:

Who is Azeem Rafiq?

Azeem Rafiq is a former professional cricketer, who was born in Pakistan and moved to England when he was 10 years old.

He made his senior debut at the age of 17 and played professionally for Yorkshire County Cricket Club between 2008 and 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The right arm off-spin bowler also captained England under-15 and under-19 sides.

(Photograph:Twitter)