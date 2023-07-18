Former Pakistan pacer opines on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate, claims can get Indian star out 'easily'

In recent years, a lot has been said and written about two modern-day greats such as Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. The likes of Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, etc., have also made a huge mark in world cricket. While many former cricketers and experts of the game have often pitted these big names against each other, a lot have parallels have been drawn between Kohli against Babar from time to time.

The Kohli versus Babar debate often makes heads turn. With one being India's mainstay in the batting order and the other being Pakistan's sensation with the willow, many ex-cricketers have shared their take on who is better than the other. The latest to share his take on Kohli versus Babar debate is Pakistan's former pacer Naveed-ul-Haq. The ex-speedster feels Babar is better than Kohli and even justified his pick. In addition, he made a big claim on the Indian superstar.

Speaking on Nadir Ali Podcast, Naveed said, "Whenever we compare Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, I always say Babar is more technically sound than him, and this is why he has rare failures. Kohli struggled recently for a year or year and a half because he is a bottom-handed player, and when these players fail it lasts longer. Babar is technically more sound but Kohli has more shots than him. However, Babar makes good use of his limited shots."

He further explained, "The reason Kohli has more shots than Babar is that the pitches in India are superb for batting, he plays in the IPL where he faces world-class bowlers."

Naveed, who represented Pakistan in nine Tests, 74 ODIs and four T20Is, went on to make a big claim and added, "If I was in my old rhythm, then between the two I can get Kohli out easily. I had good outswing so I would have gotten him caught at slips or the wicketkeeper."

At present, Kohli is involved in India's two-match Test series versus West Indies in the Caribbean island. Meanwhile, Babar-led Pakistan are playing Sri Lanka, in Galle, in the series opener of the two Tests. After the end of Day Two, on Tuesday (July 18), Pakistan enjoy a healthy 135-run lead over the Lankans with the hosts being 14 for no loss in their second innings.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE