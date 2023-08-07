Former India wicketkeeper says 'time running out' for Sanju Samson

With India two games down in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies, there's been a lot of questions about batters not making full use of the opportunities given to them. One the players among who have failed to perform so far is Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batsman, touted as one of the most talented batsmen in India, has had a horrible series with scores of 12 and seven in the first two T20Is, respectively.

Speaking about Samson, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel told Cricbuzz that Sanju hasn't cashed in on the opportunities he has availed so far and the time is probably running out for him.

“Every time India loses, we look at the negative points. Throughout the white-ball series, there has been talk about the need for batters to bat long and it is something that has been missing so far. Every time Samson is not in the squad, we talk about him, but he has not cashed in on the opportunities he has availed of so far. Probably time is running out for him, maybes yes or maybe no,” Patel told Cricbuzz.

“Samson has been getting a lot of opportunities, to be honest, he is just not making the most of the opportunities that he is getting. There was only one batter who looked comfortable and that was Tilak Varma,” he added.

In the ODI series prior to the T20Is, Sanju played in the second and third match, scoring a fifty in the third game after failing in the second match during which he score just nine runs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya also acknowledged that batters need to be more responsible after second consecutive failure in the second T20I which India lost by two wickets. India, trailing 0-2 in the series, will face Windies next on August 8 in Guyana in third T20I before moving to the USA for the last two matches.

