Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed new chief selector by PCB for second term

Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has been named Pakistan chief selector for a second term. Inzamam will fill the post which has been lying vacant since Haroon Rasheed quit from the post last month. Inzamam will now no longer be a part of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) cricket technical committee, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Inzamam was appointed to the committee last week itself along with Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah-ul-haq as the third member and head of the committee. The first task of the committee was to appoint a chief selector. The PCB, however, has said that Inzamam has been appointed by the PCB chief Zaka Ashraf rather than the committee doing it.

Inzamam, who was the chief selector from 2016 to 2019 as well, will be responsible for announcing the squads for upcoming three-ODI series against Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup. The squads for both tournaments would be announced by Inzamam in a press conference on August 10, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The former skipper was also the chief selector of the team during the last ICC ODI World Cup as well and will be selecting the squad for this edition as well. The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

As for his place in the technical committee, ESPNCricinfo reported citing the PCB that a replacement will be announced in the due course of time.

Inzamam, Pakistan's one of the most prolific batsmen, was the member of 1992 World Cup-winning team under Imran Khan. As for his career numbers, Inzamam played 378 ODIs for Pakistan and scored 11,739 runs with 83 fifties and 10 centuries. In whites, he played 120 games, scoring 8,830 runs along with 46 fifties and 25 hundreds.

Inzamam captained Pakistan in both ODIs and Tests from 2001-02 to his retirement in 2007.

