Football: Ronaldo scores hat-trick, Sadio Mane nets two as Al Nassr win season's first game

Saudi soccer league's brightest star Cristiano Ronaldo made his presence felt on Friday, August 25 as he scored a hat-trick for his team Al Nassr. Apart from Ronaldo, Sadio Mane also scored two goals as the Riyadh-based team won 5-0 against Al Fateh. Having joined the Saudi Pro League towards the end of last year, Ronaldo had put the relative unknown soccer league on the world map.

Al Nassr, after making Ronaldo the highest paid footballed in history, went on to finish second in last season behind the eventual winner Al-Ittihad. This season though, Al Nassr didn't get the start they were hoping for after losing first two games. During the third game, however, Ronaldo showed why he is known as one of the best football players of all time.

For Al Nassr, Mane - one of the many lucrative signings by the Saudi Pro League this season, opened the account with a goal in the 27th minute. Shortly before the first half ended, Ronaldo scored first of his three goals of the night with a header.

Come second half, there was no stopping Al Nassr as Mane and Ronaldo scored three more goals between them to take the score 5-0. Out of these goals, Ronaldo scored twice, securing his hat-trick and ending his two-game goalless run this season. This win would surely boost Al Nassr players' confidence as the opposition hadn't lost any of their two games prior to this.

With the win, Al Nassr are now at 10th place in the 18-team league but the season is still young and there's still a lot of games to go for them to catch up.

The other big news from the game was debut of former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte and Portugal's international player Otavio. Both players were recently signed by Al Nassr to play in the Saudi Pro League.

