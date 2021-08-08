Football: 'I am not ready': 'Tearful' Lionel Messi breaks down while bidding Barcelona good bye - WATCH

Lionel Messi and Barcelona stunned the world when it arose that the Argentine star would leave the club after an agreement that had been concurred on a basic level was broken by the club's monetary hazard at the last moment.

The Catalan side declared that their best forward is set to leave, with Messi's future now progressively unsure.

Lionel Messi broke down as soon as he addressed the press.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony: When and where to watch; IST time, theme, venue, Indian flag bearers

"In recent days I have been thinking about what I could say and the truth is that I cant think of anything, This is really difficult for me after so many years. I am not ready with this," he said.

"Since I was 13 I am here. I am really grateful for everything. My teammates, the former players, this club, So many beautiful things have happened in this club and have made me the person I am today," he added.

Lionel Messi was struggling to hold himself together. He said, 'he never imagined leaving and especially not like this.'

Lionel Messi has been one of the two standout players in Barcelona. His performances have been a sheer joy to watch through the course of this decade. His performances have often left commentators speechless due to the sheer brilliance he exhibits on the field.

"It is difficult to choose one memorable moment. But, maybe the time when I made my debut - it was my dream come true. I will always remember the moment it all started," when he was asked about one of the memorable moments.