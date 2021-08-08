Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony: When and where to watch; IST time, theme, venue, Indian flag bearers

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games have come to a grand conclusion after facing several of challenges. Tokyo Games was kicked off on July 23 after a year-long delay due to COVID-19, however, the event retained the Tokyo 2020 name for marketing and branding purposes. LIVE UPDATES!

With javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal, India's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 finished on a high. Neeraj Chopra became the first from the country to win a track and field gold in the world's biggest sporting event. One gold, two silver and four bronze —India ended the campaign with their best-ever haul of seven medals.

The ceremony will be loaded with music, song, dance and fireworks. Here are all the details related to time, venue, theme etc.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony:

When will Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony happen?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, August 8.

What time will Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony begin?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will begin at 4.30pm Indian Standard Time (8:00 pm JST).

What is the theme of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

The theme of the closing ceremony is "Worlds We Share", which will give a moment for each and every one of us to think about what the future holds and expresses the idea that each of us inhabits our own world.

Who will be India's flag-bearer at the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be carrying India's tri-color at the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

What is the venue of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony is scheduled to take place in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Where to watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony and final day events on TV?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will be aired on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD. It will available in regional languages on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony and final day events online/stream?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. Also, follow WION's live blog to get quick updates.