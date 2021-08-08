Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing day, LIVE UPDATES: Final events underway followed by ceremony

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Photograph: Reuters
Stay with us to get all the updates on events scheduled for the final day followed by the closing ceremony!
Aug 08, 2021, 08:09 AM
Back-to-back golds!#KEN's Eliud Kipchoge wins his second consecutive Olympic men's marathon in a time of 2:08.38.@WorldAthletics #Athletics @OlympicsKe pic.twitter.com/pqDsJDVxDw— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the Olympic men's marathon with a commanding performance in Sapporo, winning his second straight gold medal and cementing his place among the all-time greats of the sport.
Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands took silver and Belgium's Bashir Abdi won bronze.
Kipchoge, 36, joins Ethiopia's Abebe Bikila (1960 and 1964) and East Germany's Waldemar Cierpinski (1976 and 1980) as the only runners to win back-to-back gold medals on the Olympic stage.
Aug 08, 2021, 08:07 AM
The final day of competition has arrived. 😔#Tokyo2020 | #Olympics | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/rJ30LZ7soA— Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021
The are the events scheduled for the final day.
Aug 08, 2021, 08:05 AM
Watch how closing ceremonies happened in the past.
The Olympics Closing Ceremony brings out all the feels! ❤️— Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021
We reminisce and look back at how past Games came to an end.
#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/SW9QM0R4Wk
Now the time has come for Japan to douse its more than year-old Olympic flame today.
Aug 08, 2021, 07:50 AM
From Coronavirus pandemic to brutal heat conditions, the Tokyo Olympics Games have finally come to its conclusion day after facing a flurry of challenges. Tokyo Games was kicked off on July 23 after a year-long delay due to COVID-19, however, the event retained the Tokyo 2020 name for marketing and branding purposes.
The theme of the closing ceremony is "Worlds We Share", which will give a moment for each and every one of us to think about what the future holds and expresses the idea that each of us inhabits our own world.
Besides record-shattering performances, there were some other good things that happened at the Tokyo Games. Four new sports debuted (Karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing) and both baseball and softball made a return. More mixed-gender events were added in efforts to increase gender equality at the Games. The first openly transgender Olympians competed along with other queer athletes.
The Tokyo Olympics was unique in its own way and the organisers must get the credit for preventing the Games from spiralling into a COVID-19 superspreader event, a remarkable achievement given that some 50,000 people came together amid the pandemic.
There will be no fans inside Olympic Stadium for the event and even the contingents will have lesser athletes as compared to the opening ceremony as many athletes have already travelled back to their home countries due to COVID-19 protocols. Athletes were required to leave Japan within 48 hours of the completion of their competition or when they are eliminated (whichever is sooner).
Now, Japan is due to hand over the Olympic baton to the next host city, Paris, at a ceremony that starts at 4:30pm IST (8:00 pm JST) on August 8.
