Olympics 2020: Technology at Tokyo Games is exceptional; it promises sustainability too

Cardboard beds at the Olympic Village

The cardboard beds at the Tokyo Olympic Village remained in the headlines for quite some time. As per reports, the beds are made keeping sustainability in mind. The headboard and bed frames are made from recycled cardboard. However, the mattresses are made from polyethylene fibers that can be recycled an unlimited number of times. Their initiatives include furnishing the Olympic Village with recyclable cardboard beds, using electricity from renewable sources and minimising waste at competitions.

(Photograph:AFP)