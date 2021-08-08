IOC chief Thomas Bach calls Tokyo Olympics 2020 'very successful'

Tokyo Olympics 2020 has reached its final day. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, state of emergency and a tropical storm, the Summer Games will come to a close on Sunday. International Olympics Committee chief Thomas Bach has called the Games a success.

IN PICS| Indian Army to Olympic gold: India Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra's lesser known journey in pictures

"We can already now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic Games considering all the uncertainties we had the last two years," Bach told committee members.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo was postponed by a year due to a coronavirus pandemic. However, the cases in Japan have witnessed a drastic rise in cases due to the Olympics. Even though spectators were not allowed in the stadium, several athletes tested positive for the virus.

IN PICS| From Ravi Kumar to PV Sindhu: Indian Athletes get mind-boggling cash rewards after winning medals in Tokyo Olympics

The mega event kicked off on July 23 and events were held without much hindrance. Tokyo was selected as the host city in September 2013 and the city of Japan will host the Summer Olympic Games for the second time, the first being in 1964. This will be the fourth Olympic event to be conducted in Japan, including two Winter Olympics in 1972 and 1998.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot has been named Miraitowa. It is a tribute to both the respected tradition and modern innovation of Japanese culture. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 mascot has a personality inspired by the Japanese proverb, “learn from the past and develop new ideas”.

The closing ceremony will begin at 4:30 PM IST on Sunday. Make sure to follow Wionews.com for more updates.