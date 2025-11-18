/Explained: How Kosovo, Scotland can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup on final matchday

It will be a day of destiny for minnows Kosovo as they could book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (Nov 18). Set to face Group B leaders Switzerland in the final qualifying match, Kosovo, which gained independence in 2008, could write a new chapter by securing qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The evening will also see the likes of Scotland and Turkey square off in their respective qualifiers to gain a place in football’s greatest show.

What are the current standings?

In Group B, Switzerland lead the way as group leaders with 13 points in five matches and a goal difference of +12, while Kosovo sit second with 10 points and a goal difference of +1. On the other hand, Scotland will enter the last qualifier with 10 points and sitting second in Group C. Denmark currently lead the group with 11 points in five matches. On the other hand, Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina are also in frame to qualify as group winners and therefore a direct place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kosovo, Switzerland’s equation for World Cup qualification

Switzerland and Kosovo will go head-to-head in the final qualifier, with a win or a draw enough for the former to reach the World Cup. For Kosovo, they need to win by 6-0 or a better margin, which will see them gain a goal difference of +7, while Switzerland will drop down to +6. This will see Kosovo qualify for the World Cup, while Switzerland will play in the Playoffs. Any other set of results will see Switzerland reach the World Cup and Kosovo in the Playoffs.

Scotland, Denmark’s equation for World Cup qualification

Scotland could end their 28-year wait to qualify for a FIFA World Cup as they face Denmark in the final qualifier. A win for Scotland will see them officially seal a place in the North American showpiece as they will leapfrog Denmark. However, any other result will see Scotland settle for a second-place finish and therefore a place in the Playoffs.

Spain, Turkey’s equation for World Cup qualification

Spain will enter the final qualifier with 15 points in five matches, but Turkey sit hot on their shoulders as they have 12 points. However, Turkey need a goal swing of 15 if they are reach the World Cup. Turkey can qualify for the World Cup with a 7-0 or a better win margin. However, a smaller win margin could see them miss out on the World Cup finals with Spain going through. The 2010 champions can also qualify for the World Cup with a draw.