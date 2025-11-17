/Explained: How Poland, Slovakia can qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup on final matchday

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are set for the final chapter as teams across Europe push for a spot in the showpiece event. While Portugal and Norway confirmed their spots in the World Cup, the likes of the Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia and Poland will scramble for a place in the finals as they take to the field on Monday (Nov 17). So ahead of the key qualifiers, here is all you need to know as teams push for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What is the current standings?

In Group A, both Germany and Slovakia are locked on 12 points each from five matches and will go head-to-head on Monday in Leipzig. In Group G, matters are a little complicated. The Netherlands sit top of the group with 17 points and a goal difference of +19, while Poland are second with 14 points and a goal difference of +6. While Poland will play Malta in an away fixture, the Netherlands will be at home playing against Lithuania.

Germany-Slovakia to decide Group A winners

The head-to-head clash between Germany and Slovakia will be key in Group A, as the winner will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, taking top spot. The loser of the clash will have another chance to reach the main event as they will qualify for the Playoffs as Group A runners-up. A draw favours Germany as they hold a goal difference of +7 compared to Slovakia’s +4.

Poland’s equation for qualification

Poland’s equation for the World Cup qualifier will be interesting as they will need a helping hand from Lithuania. The Netherlands must lose to Lithuania and any other result will see Poland miss out on direct qualification. In the event the Netherlands lose, Poland will need to win their match with a goal swing of 13 goals. So if the Netherlands lose by one goal, Poland will have to win by a 13-goal margin. Any other result will see the Netherlands qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands equation for qualification

Even a defeat for the Netherlands will see them qualify for the FIFA World Cup if they avoid a goal swing of 13 in case Poland beat Malta. However, any other result, including a draw, will see the Dutch make the showpiece tournament. Currently, the two-time runners-up hold all the cards and are in pole position.