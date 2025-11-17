/Haaland helps Norway sink Italy for first FIFA World Cup berth since 1998

Norway qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 after Erling Haaland struck again in a 4-1 thumping of Italy on Sunday which sealed a spot in next summer's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Haaland scored the decisive brace in the space of seconds at a soaking San Siro for Norway, who completed Group I with a perfect 24 points from their eight qualifying matches. Norway would have had to lose by nine goals or more in order to be overtaken by Italy for the group's only automatic place for next summer's finals in North America, but Stale Solbakken's side ended their campaign in glorious fashion in front of 70,000 people.

However, Solbakken was coy as to his powerful team's chances now that a 28-year weight has come to an end.

"Let's see the draw first... I haven't even thought about it. For me, it (tonight) was to go from 99 percent to 100 percent and now we have done it in a great way," Solbakken told reporters.

"Let's see what the draw brings before we go into those questions."

Haaland's father Alf-Inge was still an international player when Norway last competed in the World Cup 27 years ago, a tournament won by a Zinedine Zidane-inspired France.

And the Manchester City striker, called a "goal machine" by Solbakken, will be one of the players to watch in North America after smashing in 16 goals during qualifying.

The 25-year-old is averaging more than a goal a game for club and country this season and was typically ruthless when presented with his opportunities to both put Norway ahead and then double their lead in the 78th and 79th minutes.

Norway sink Italy

Pio Esposito opened the scoring for Italy in the 11th minute, but once Antonio Nusa levelled with a thumping strike in the 63rd minute, there was only one team who looked like winning, and Jorgen Strand Larsen's brilliant individual goal completed the rout in stoppage time.

Italy will head to the play-offs in March after finishing the group six points behind Norway following two bracing defeats to Solbakken's team, and exited the San Siro field to a hail of whistles from the few home fans who had stayed until the end.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso apologised to supporters during his short interview with public broadcaster RAI and was clearly concerned about the second half collapse.

"It's worrying, I'd be a liar to say that it doesn't concern me, because when you have nights like this it's much easier if you can stay together, improve the day to day," said Gattuso.

"What worries me is that we'll next see each other in three months' time."

Italy's bid for direct qualification was compromised from their opening match against Norway, a 3-0 defeat which ended Luciano Spalletti's reign as coach.

Since Gattuso took over, the Azzurri have performed better but there is no-one in their team of the class of Haaland, a shame for a country which has produced some of the game's best-ever players.