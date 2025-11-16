/FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi carries India’s lone challenge after Harikrishna exits

India’s journey at the ongoing FIDE World Cup 2025 has narrowed to a single torchbearer—second seed GM Arjun Erigaisi—after GM P. Harikrishna’s campaign concluded in a tense Round 5 tiebreak defeat to GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara. The loss leaves Arjun as the country’s only remaining representative as the tournament heads into its crucial quarterfinal stage.

Arjun booked his spot in the last eight in commanding fashion, defeating former two-time champion GM Levon Aronian 1.5–0.5 in the classical portion of Round 5. His clean and composed play stood in contrast to the dramatic path faced by Harikrishna, who was forced into the rapid playoffs after neither of his classical games produced a decisive result.

The first rapid segment, played at a 15-minute time control, also ended in back-to-back draws, keeping the score level and the pressure high. In the subsequent 10-minute rapid game, Harikrishna appeared well-prepared as White, gaining nearly a minute on the clock through sharp opening knowledge. However, Martinez weathered the early pressure, gradually steering the game into favourable waters. Once queens were traded, the Peruvian grandmaster slowly tightened his grip and converted a rook-and-pawn ending after 59 patient moves.

Facing a must-win scenario with Black in the next game, Harikrishna pushed but was unable to create enough winning

chances. The game fizzled out into a draw after 30 moves, sealing his exit from the tournament. The other tiebreak encounters produced their own share of drama. GM Sam Shankland advanced after defeating former World Rapid Champion GM Daniil Dubov in the opening rapid game. GM Andrey Esipenko also progressed by beating GM Aleksey Grebnev with White and later drawing comfortably with Black. Germany’s GM Alexander Donchenko claimed the final quarterfinal berth by outplaying GM Lê Quang Liem.