/IND A vs SA A: Sindhu’s four-wicket haul, Gaikwad’s half-century secure series win for hosts

Nishant Sindhu’s outstanding four-wicket haul and a composed half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad guided India A to a dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa A in the second unofficial ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday (November 16). With back-to-back victories, India A have already sealed the three-match series.

South Africa A struggled throughout their innings, folding for just 132. Sindhu led the bowling effort with four scalps, while Harshit Rana impressed with three wickets. Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma added one wicket each, though Arshdeep Singh went wicketless. Rivaldo Moonsamy top-scored for the visitors with 33, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius (21), Dian Forrester (22), and Delano Potgieter (23) offering brief support.

Six South African batters failed to reach double digits. Chasing 133, India A got off to a brisk start. Abhishek Sharma smashed 32 off 22 balls before departing at 53/1 in the ninth over. Gaikwad, coming off a century in the opening game, anchored the chase with an unbeaten 68, while Tilak Varma played a patient hand with 29* off 62 deliveries. The hosts cruised to the target in 27.5 overs, losing only one wicket.

Gaikwad earned the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock. The teams will meet again on November 19 for the final game of the series, also in Rajkot.

Cricket fraternity reacts to SA win