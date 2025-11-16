South Africa pulled off a thrilling win against India by just 30 runs on Sunday, (Nov 16) in the first Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This was a historic moment for the Proteas, as it marked their first Test victory on Indian soil since 2010. The win also highlighted the strong leadership of South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, who has now won 10 out of 11 Tests under his captaincy, with only one draw. The ‘Player of the Match' award went to South Africa’s Simon Harmer, who was outstanding with the ball. Harmer produced figures of 4/30 and 4/21, making a big impact in a closely fought contest.

But what if we tell you Simon Harmer doesn’t hold the record for the best bowling figures between India and South Africa in Tests on Indian soil. So who holds the record? Let's find it.

Record for best fowling figures between India vs South Africa on Indian soil

Back in 1996, on a memorable day in Test cricket, South Africa played India in a match where Lance Klusener made a sensational impact on his debut. South Africa scored 428 in the first innings and declared at 367/3 in the second, setting India a massive target of 467. India managed 329 in the first innings but collapsed for just 137 in the second, giving South Africa a huge 329-run win.

Klusener stole the show in that match, taking eight wickets for just 64 runs in India’s second innings. Even more remarkably, five of the Indian batters he dismissed had scored single digits, showing how dominant his bowling was under pressure.