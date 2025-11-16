/Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99

Getting run out on 99 is one of the most heartbreaking moments in cricket. Here’s a look at five batters who suffered this cruel fate.
Graham Gooch was closing in on his maiden Test hundred in the 1980 Ashes Test at the MCG when a rushed single went wrong. He was run out for 99 just before tea, leaving England stunned.
MS Dhoni was battling hard in the 2012 Nagpur Test when Alastair Cook produced a sharp one-handed pickup and a direct hit. Dhoni fell run out on 99, a moment that shifted the match England’s way.
Virat Kohli smashed 22 off the first five balls of the final over in Delhi, needing two for a century. Ben Rohrer’s quick throw caught him short, leaving Kohli stranded on 99 in a dramatic IPL finish.
Sanath Jayasuriya was cruising in an ODI at Adelaide when a mix-up with Kumar Sangakkara caused both batters to run down the same line. Their collision left Jayasuriya short, ending his innings on 99 in chaotic fashion.
Michael Atherton was on 99 at Lord’s in 1993 when a misunderstanding with Mike Gatting sent him scrambling back. His desperate dive fell short, and the run out denied him a place on the honours board.