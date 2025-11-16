LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99

Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 18:30 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 18:30 IST

Getting run out on 99 is one of the most heartbreaking moments in cricket. Here’s a look at five batters who suffered this cruel fate.

Graham Gooch – 99 vs Australia, MCG, 1980 (England)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Graham Gooch – 99 vs Australia, MCG, 1980 (England)

Graham Gooch was closing in on his maiden Test hundred in the 1980 Ashes Test at the MCG when a rushed single went wrong. He was run out for 99 just before tea, leaving England stunned.

MS Dhoni – 99 vs England, Nagpur, 2012 (India)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

MS Dhoni – 99 vs England, Nagpur, 2012 (India)

MS Dhoni was battling hard in the 2012 Nagpur Test when Alastair Cook produced a sharp one-handed pickup and a direct hit. Dhoni fell run out on 99, a moment that shifted the match England’s way.

Virat Kohli – 99 vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2013 (RCB)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli – 99 vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2013 (RCB)

Virat Kohli smashed 22 off the first five balls of the final over in Delhi, needing two for a century. Ben Rohrer’s quick throw caught him short, leaving Kohli stranded on 99 in a dramatic IPL finish.

Sanath Jayasuriya – 99 vs England, Adelaide, 2003 (Sri Lanka)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanath Jayasuriya – 99 vs England, Adelaide, 2003 (Sri Lanka)

Sanath Jayasuriya was cruising in an ODI at Adelaide when a mix-up with Kumar Sangakkara caused both batters to run down the same line. Their collision left Jayasuriya short, ending his innings on 99 in chaotic fashion.

Michael Atherton – 99 vs Australia, Lord’s, 1993 (England)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Michael Atherton – 99 vs Australia, Lord’s, 1993 (England)

Michael Atherton was on 99 at Lord’s in 1993 when a misunderstanding with Mike Gatting sent him scrambling back. His desperate dive fell short, and the run out denied him a place on the honours board.

Trending Photo

Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99
5

Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99

From Tokyo to Delhi: The 7 most populated cities on Earth in 2025 — Check the full list
7

From Tokyo to Delhi: The 7 most populated cities on Earth in 2025 — Check the full list

5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket
5

5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket

What is 'Mother of Satan'? Was the volatile explosive Triacetone triperoxide used in Red Fort blast?
6

What is 'Mother of Satan'? Was the volatile explosive Triacetone triperoxide used in Red Fort blast?

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 biggest high-value releases
5

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 biggest high-value releases