/Explained: Alexander Isak Newcastle United saga as player pushes for Liverpool switch in summer transfer window

On 16 March 2025, Alexander Isak secured his place in Newcastle United folklore by helping the club win its first major trophy since 1955 and ending a 70-year drought. However, just five months after that League Cup victory, both Isak and Newcastle face fresh controversy as the striker is now pushing for a transfer to Liverpool. Throughout these months following the win, Isak has publicly criticised the Newcastle board, accusing them of breaking promises. So what exactly is happening in the Alexander Isak-Newcastle United saga, and why is it now the centre of attention?

The breaking point

On Tuesday (Aug 19), Isak skipped the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) award ceremony where he was inducted into the Premier League Team of the Season for 2024-25. And just hours later, he came out with a cryptic message, accusing the Newcastle United board. In reality, Isak has accused Newcastle of blocking his transfer to Merseyside, with Liverpool keen on the move and ready to splurge the required cash.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time," Isak wrote on his Instagram. "When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

What is the reality?

Playing for Liverpool, representing the six-time European and 20-time English champions, is a dream for any professional player. While not many get the opportunity, 25-year-old Isak is one of those players who could be about to pursue his dream. The striker has a release clause in his current Newcastle contract and letting go of an opportunity to play for Liverpool could come back as the biggest regret of his life.

Isak has all the qualities to be a success story at Liverpool, having scored 54 Premier League goals and helping the club reach Champions League football on two occasions in the last three seasons. He has been named in the Premier League Team of the Season on each of the last two seasons, underlining his credibility.

Considering an opportunity to represent a club of Liverpool’s caliber may not come again, Isak is using all his cards in the arsenal to push for a switch.

Why are Newcastle blocking Isak’s transfer?

As things stand, Isak’s current contract runs out at the end of the 2027-28 season, meaning he still has three more years remaining on the deal. Considering Newcastle have big commitments in the Premier League and now the Champions League, Isak will be essential to the club’s success. In this case, the club is pushing its best to keep the Swedish striker.

On the other hand, all of Newcastle’s major transfer targets have turned down the opportunity to join the club. This list includes Benjamin Šeško, Hugo Ekitike and other transfer targets. A Champions League and Premier League season without big match winners could affect the club’s chances as well.

The club will also look to take advantage of a World Cup year, meaning it will be essential for the player to keep his hopes of playing in FIFA’s biggest tournament.

In case he is unable to force a move to Liverpool and Newcastle end up fining the player with a suspension, it could hamper Isak’s chances of playing at the World Cup. He also has a stern competition in the form of Viktor Gyokeres and Anthony Elanga, while Dejan Kulusevski can play in the No.10s role for Sweden.

What is the ideal situation?

In case Isak is unable to force a move out of Newcastle, he will have two more years remaining on his contract. This will mean Newcastle won’t be able to negotiate a big deal for Isak, as he could force a free transfer in the future. This will mean the club will lose more than $150 million in transfers, hampering the club’s financial growth.

On the player side, a frozen-out season will see Isak stay out of contention for a place in the World Cup squad. However, the opportunity to play for Liverpool and the opportunity to lift a few more trophies will play in the player’s mind. Therefore, a transfer to Liverpool will present an ideal opportunity for Newcastle to inject cash into the club, while the player could also have his dream move.