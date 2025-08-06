LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Benjamin Sesko chooses Manchester United over Newcastle in $98m transfer
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 21:00 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 21:00 IST
Benjamin Sesko chooses Manchester United over Newcastle in $98m transfer
Videos Aug 06, 2025, 21:00 IST

Benjamin Sesko chooses Manchester United over Newcastle in $98m transfer

Benjamin Sesko is set to join Manchester United from RB Leipzig in a massive $98 million deal. After intense competition, The Slovenian striker has chosen the Red Devils over Newcastle United.

Trending Topics

trending videos