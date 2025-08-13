/Newcastle United sign Germany defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan

Germany international defender Malick Thiaw on Tuesday completed a permanent move to Premier League club Newcastle from AC Milan. The 24-year-old centre-back agreed a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee reported to be worth an initial 35 million euros ($40 million).

"I'm really excited to join this massive club. I can't wait to start training and to get to know my new teammates and all the staff," said Thiaw.

"The gaffer (Eddie Howe) showed me his vision and what he wants to do with me as a player and the club itself, which is really exciting.

"I think Newcastle speaks for itself. It's a great club, a big club with passionate fans who I can't wait to see at St James' Park."

Thiaw -- capped three times for Germany -- joined AC Milan from Schalke 04 in 2022 and made 85 appearances in all competitions during his three years at the Serie A club.

He becomes Newcastle's third summer signing after Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

"We're really pleased to have Malick on board," said manager Howe.

"He's a player I've admired for a long time and somebody who will add real quality to our defensive options.

"Malick is still young but brings valuable experience of Champions League football, as well as playing in the Bundesliga and Serie A, which is a major positive for us as we return to Europe this season."

Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League last season and open their latest campaign at Aston Villa on Saturday.

