/Football Transfer News LIVE Updates: Read all the latest updates, breaking news and biggest transfers here

Authored By Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 18:42 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 18:46 IST
Football transfer news and rumours LIVE: Read all the latest updates here Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Read all the latest news and transfer gossip, including updates on Manchester United's new signing Benjamin Sesko, Newcastle United's hunt for new striker and more

Hello and welcome to our transfer news live blog on August 8 (Friday). Your one stop destination for all the latest updates on football transfers. Stay tuned for more!

18:46:54
Wilfred Ndidi joins Besiktas after eight years at Leicester City

Leicester City have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas for the transfer of midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, subject to international clearance

18:44:22
Aston Villa sign striker Evann Guessand from Nice

Premier League club Aston Villa on Friday (August 8) announced the signing of striker Evann Guessand from OGC Nice for a reported fee of 26 million pound plus 4.3 million in add-ons

