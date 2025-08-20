/'Bench him and don’t sell him': Fans react as Alexander Isak Newcastle United saga reaches breaking point

Alexander Isak and Newcastle United’s relationship is now at a breaking point as the two have released their latest statements in their ongoing tussle. On Tuesday (Aug 19) evening, Isak took to his social media handle and accused Newcastle United of breaking promises, while the club would later release a statement of their own in defence. Netizens did not hold back in the saga, with some calling Isak’s move genuine, while others have backed Newcastle to hold on to the player and bench him.

What is the Alexander Isak-Newcastle United saga?

Isak is a transfer target for Liverpool as the Reds are ready to splurge huge cash on the Swedish international. On the other hand, the player is keen to make his move but faces a huge stumbling block from Newcastle as they are not ready to sell their prized asset. Isak was dropped from the match-day squad on Saturday against Aston Villa in the season opener as he continues to pursue a move away. He missed the PFA award ceremony on Tuesday, having been named in the PFA Team of the Season for 2024-25.

Now on Tuesday, Isak took to the social media platform Instagram and vented his frustration, stating, “"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time," Isak wrote. "When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

In defence, Newcastle United released a statement which read, "We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer. We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met. This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates,” the statement added.

Fans were later seen reacting to the situation with user writing, “bench him and don’t sell him.”

Owing to Isak being included in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) side, one wrote, “should have never put him in my fantasy league!”

Another user wrote, “this shows such a sign of weakness to have to publicly come out and say this..”