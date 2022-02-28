FIFA set to ban Russia from international football after Ukraine invasion - Report

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is planning to take a bold step in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The governing body of football is planning to ban Russia from international football as several global sporting bodies continue to impose sanctions on the country in the wake of their brutality in Ukraine.

As per a report in Reuters, FIFA is set to suspend the Russian national teams from international football until further notice. Both the men's and the women's teams will be barred from taking part in any international competitions until the ban is lifted by the governing body. FIFA is in talks with European football's governing body UEFA to take an official decision on the matter.

UEFA is also set to hold a meeting soon to discuss the issues pertaining to Russian football. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday recommended a ban on Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes from taking part in any organised international competitions.

Also Read: IOC recommends banning participation of Russian, Belarusian athletes and officials in international events

The ban can be a huge setback for Russia as they are scheduled to take on Poland in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match on March 24. If they are suspended from international football, Russia will be out of the World Cup without getting a chance to play against Poland. The Russian women's team will also be banned from international football.

The Polish Football Association along with several other national football associations have already refused to play against Russia in any international competitions. FIFA too had earlier announced strict sanctions against Russia after UEFA had stripped them of the hosting rights for the Champions League final this year.

Also Read: FIFA bans matches in Russia following Ukraine crisis, no flag or anthem for team

FIFA had earlier announced that Russia will not be awarded hosting rights for any FIFA organised football matches and will not be to use the country's name in international competitions. Russia will have to play under the name 'Football Union of Russia'. The country will also not be allowed to use its national anthem and flag in FIFA events.