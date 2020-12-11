Ferrari's Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri resigns with immediate effect

Ferrari's Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri has announced his resignation after season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 65-year-old Italian cited personal reasons while he left his post.

Also read: Verstappen edges Bottas in Abu Dhabi practice as Hamilton makes quiet return

Camilleri was appointed in July 2018 as a replacement for Sergio Marchionne who was unwell and died days later. Camilleri himself recently got out of the hospital after being infected by severe COVID-19.

During his tenure, he brought in current team boss Mattia Binotto to replace Maurizio Arrivabene and this year deciding not to retain four-time champion, Sebastian Vettel, next season.

“Ferrari has been a part of my life and serving as its chief executive has been a great privilege,” said Camilleri in a statement issued by Ferrari.

“My admiration for the extraordinary men and women of Maranello and for the passion and dedication they apply to everything they do, knows no bounds.

“I’m proud of the company’s numerous achievements since 2018 and know that Ferrari’s best years are still to come.”

It has been a terrible season for Ferrari this year as they failed to win even a single race. In 2019, the team generated controversy by using an irregular power unit.

Ferrari’s executive chairman John Elkann has taken over as chief executive on a temporary basis.