Faf du Plessis looked a better leader than Virat Kohli, they should have won IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were knocked out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday (May 27) after facing a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB made it to the playoffs for the third time in a row this season but failed to qualify for the final once again as they lost in the second Qualifier against the Royals.

Jos Buttler was the hero with the bat for the Royals as he slammed a stunning century to power his side to a comprehensive win over RCB. Faf du Plessis & Co. had posted a total of 157 runs on the board batting first in the second Qualifier but lost the must-win encounter after failing to defend the total.

While RCB's wait for their maiden IPL title has been extended after their loss against the Royals, it was still a great season for the Du Plessis-led side as they made it to the playoffs for the third straight season and played some phenomenal cricket. RCB were also not dependent heavily on their top three of Faf, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell as some of the youngsters impressed for the side as well.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar gave his verdict on RCB's campaign in IPL 2022 and called Du Plessis a better leader than Kohli, who stepped down from captaincy last season. Manjrekar also felt RCB should have gone on to win the title this year but believes the loss will help them fill the gaping holes in their squad.

"RCB have had a slightly better season. Some good things have happened. Faf du Plessis has looked like a better leader than Virat Kohli. But more is expected of them. Having come this far, they should have won. They’ll know exactly what has gone wrong and what has prevented them from going on to win gold instead of bronze," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"A lot of credit around the bowling unit has to go to Faf. That’s where we see the captaincy at its best. More often than not, he got it right. He started the season well with the bat, but, like a lot of other players, he too had a split season. Still, he’s the right option to continue as captain, according to me," he added.