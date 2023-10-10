FACT-CHECK: Footballer waving the Palestine flag is NOT Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - Know More

Many on social media platforms alleged that Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo showed his support towards Palestine by waving its flag on the field amid the nation's ongoing conflict with Israel. Videos and pictures started circulating, on Sunday (Oct 8), which claimed that the footballer was none other than Ronaldo who openly supported Palestine by waving its flag on the field.

One such viral tweet read: "Star footballer Christiano Ronaldo is supporting Palestine by raising their flag after victory".

However, that is NOT the truth. As per a report in India Today, the footballer in question is not CR7 but Moroccan footballer Jawad El Yamiq. Moreover, the video isn't of recent times but one from the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Morocco beat Canada.

The report further proved that the video had nothing to do with Ronaldo as the media organisation Middle East Eye had shared Yamiq's viral video on YouTube on December 2, 2022. Check out the post on X.

WATCH: Moroccan player Jawad El Yamiq celebrates his team’s win over Canada and advancing to the knockout stages of the World Cup with a Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/iZt2NtJo2m — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) December 1, 2022 ×

RONALDO NOWHERE IN THE PICTURE

In addition, Qatar-based Doha News shared a similar video on Facebook with the same information. Moreover, according to news reports, Moroccan footballers also waved a Palestinian flag once again during their historic win over Spain in last year's World Cup on December 6 (edging past the former champions 3-2 on penalties after being 0-0 post-regulation time). Thus, the clip by all means is not related to Portugal captain and Al-Nassr star Ronaldo.

At present, Ronaldo is looking to extend his stay at the Saudi-based club Al-Nassr. As per reports, the 38-year-old veteran is keen on renewing his contract with the club until early 2027. In addition, he wishes to play the next FIFA World Cup in 2026 before signing off from the game.

