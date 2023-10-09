Saudi Arabia takes formal step to host 2034 World Cup, submits letter of intent to FIFA

Days after announcing its bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia on Monday (October 9) took the official step by submitting a letter of intent to host the event to FIFA - the world soccer governing body.

According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), ever since the kingdom showed its intention to bid for the tournament, "over 70 FIFA member associations from across different continents" had pledged their support.

"Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality," Yasser Al Misehal, president of the SAFF said in a statement.

"We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football," he added.

Last week, reports also claimed that the kingdom hosting the quadrennial event was basically a 'done deal'.

"A Saudi World Cup in 2034 isn't just likely, it's basically a done deal. Money has talked again, and the event will be worth billions in new cash for FIFA," a source close to the matter told DailyMail.

What did FIFA announce?

On Thursday (October 5), FIFA announced it had reached an agreement to host the 2030 World Cup across three continents viz, South America, Africa and Europe.

While Morocco, Portugal and Spain will be the joint hosts for the marquee event, games will also be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. As a result, all six nations will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

"In 2030, the FIFA World Cup will unite three continents and six countries, inviting the entire world to join in the celebration of the beautiful game, the Centenary and the FIFA World Cup itself," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA said the World Cup matches were being held in South America as part of the centenary celebration of the first World Cup held in Uruguay.

Additionally, FIFA said it was fast-tracking the bidding process for the 2034 tournament, adding that the World Cup will be staged in a host country (or countries) represented by the Asian or Oceania confederations.

The 2034 bidding process began earlier this month and countries only have until October 31 to confirm their interest in submitting a formal bid proposal. Apart from the kingdom, Australia, perhaps alongside Indonesia is expected to throw its hat into the ring.

If Saudi Arabia gets the nod to host the event, the FIFA World Cup will return to Asia 12 years after Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies)