Explained: Here's why discus thrower Vinod Kumar lost bronze medal at Tokyo Paralympics

India's Vinod Kumar won a bronze medal in the men's discus throw F52 class at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Sunday (August 29), however, in a complete shocker his result in that competition was declared void a day later.

Vinod, who injured both his legs after falling off a cliff while training after joining the BSF, had won the bronze with an Asian record of 19.91m throw, the result was later challenged by some competitors.

ALSO WATCH | Sumit Antil's stupendous throw that won him gold at Tokyo Paralympic

After complaints, the discus thrower was put under review by a classification panel and it was deemed that he was not eligible to compete in that particular category.

In a statement released by the organisers, it was mentioned that the panel was "unable to allocate" Vinod from NPC India with a sport class and he was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC).

Classification criteria

Vinod Kumar's classification was done on August 22.

At the Paralympics, the classification system is quite complicated as it is based on the unique impairments the athletes have. Overall, there are 10 impairment groups in the Paralympics: Eight involve physical impairments and the other groupings are for visual and intellectual impairments.

The F52 is part of a sports class where athletes compete in a seated position — either in a wheelchair or a throwing chair due to impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference.

Athletes classified under F51-F53 have limited shoulder, arm and hand function to varying degrees and usually, no trunk or leg function.

IN PICS | India at Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara's gold to Bhavina Patel's silver, a look at medal winners

Now, as mentioned, the panel has been unable to allocate Vinod a sport class and he has been designated as Classification Not Completed (CNC).

"...The panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sport class and the athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC)," the organisers said in a statement.

"The athlete is therefore ineligible for the Men's F52 Discus medal event and his results in that competition are void," it added.

#Athletics



Vinod Kumar #IND classification has been reviewed and he's not eligible in discus throw F52.



Vinod Kumar loses his #Bronze medal won under the competition.#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/xx2khLScSF — India in Olympic Games (@BharatinOlympic) August 30, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | Avani Lekhara finds inspiration in Abhinav Bindra! Now her historic Gold will echo through generations to come

India's reaction

Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik told PTI that there is nothing that the PCI can do now.

"Classifications done previously can be challenged during competitions and can be overruled also. There is nothing that India can do now.

"Bronze medal Mr Vinod Kumar in F52 category sitting discus has been cancelled. This has been confirmed by Chef de Mission Mr. Gursharan Singh. Though before the events the players were classified by the IPC officials themselves, but during the competition it was found faulty. A detailed report is awaited," the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) informed.

(inputs from agencies)