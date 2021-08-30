Avani Lekhara finds inspiration in Abhinav Bindra! Now her historic Gold will echo through generations to come

"I can't describe this feeling, I'm feeling like I'm on top of the world. It's unexplainable".

On top of the world... This is what Avani Lekhara feels. The 19-year-old young champion made the entire nation proud as she entered the history books after becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in shooting at an Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Well, neither Avani nor the elated citizens can describe their feeling after her historic feat at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Lekhara won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

Appearing in her maiden Paralympics, Lekhara took gold after scoring 249.6, while also equaling the world record (EWR) and breaking the Paralympic record.

She was very close to breaking the world record but two 9.9s towards the end cost her the mark.

Avani is only the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016).

"I'm so happy I could be the one to contribute it. Hopefully, there's a lot of medals more to come," Lekhara said after winning the elusive medal.

"I was just saying one thing, that I have to take one shot at a time. There's nothing else matters now, just take one shot at a time and just finish it.

"I just think that I have to follow the process. Beyond that, I try not to think about the score or the medal tally," Lekhara said reflecting on her final.

It's important to mention here that this is Lekhara's first major international medal. She had finished fourth in the last world championship in 2019.

Her profile on the Paralympics page says that she is inspired by Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra, who won the first individual Gold medal for India at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

She sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012 and began shooting in 2015 at Jagatpura Sports Complex in Jaipur.

Avani tried both shooting and archery at the beginning after her father encouraged her to get involved in a sport. But later she found that she enjoyed shooting more, and was also inspired by Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra after reading his book.

A student of law, Lekhara made her debut for India in the 2017 World Cup in Al Ain, UAE.

Her journey has not been easier as last year the COVID-19 pandemic impacted not only her shooting training but also her essential physiotherapy routine.

But fighting in the face of adversities, Avani emerged as a champion, an inspiration for generations to come.