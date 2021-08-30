Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Devendra Jhajharia bags silver, Sundar Singh Gurjar wins bronze in men's javelin throw event

It has been raining medals for Team India in the Tokyo Paralympics. After the likes of shooter Avani Lekhara and discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya bagged medals in their respective events, Devendra Jhajharia won silver whereas Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged bronze in the men's javelin throw event on Monday (August 30) as the country has gone wild in celebrations with a plethora of medals coming India's way.

The 40-year-old Devendra Jhajharia was India's biggest medal hope in the Tokyo Paralympics and he didn't disappoint. He assured himself of yet another medal, i.e. silver, in the men's javelin throw - F46 final event with his best throw of 64.35. On the other hand, his compatriot Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze with his best throw of 64.01. With this, the duo took India's total medal tally at the Paralympics 2020 Games to seven. Thus, the Indian contingent at the Paralympics have already equalled with national team's overall tally in Tokyo 2020.

After their respective wins, PM Narendra Modi lauded the duo and congratulated Devendra as well as Sundar for their historic feats.

PM Modi wrote for Devendra, "Superb performance by @devjhajharia ! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours. #Paralympics"

For Sundar, the PM wrote, "India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics"

Though Devendra and Sundar bagged medals, taking the second and third spots respectively on the podium, India's third javelin thrower Ajeet Singh ended at the 8th spot to miss out on a podium finish.