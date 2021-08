Sundar Singh Gurjar - Bronze

Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) at National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday (August 30).

Gurjar, a two-time world champion, said, "I am extremely elated to win a medal in the Tokyo Paralympics. In Rio 2016, I was disqualified but now I have won Bronze."

The 25-year-old, who lost his left hand in 2015 after a metal sheet fell on him at his friend's house, was third with a best effort of 64.01m.

The Jaipur-based athlete had won gold in the 2017 and 2019 World Para Athletics Championships.

Sundar Singh went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58.

He was shown a red flag in his 3rd and 4th attempts, after which he landed a 64.01 for his season-best in the 5th throw to land himself in a medal position.

