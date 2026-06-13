/5 Best Moments from Day 1 and 2 at FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is underway in North America, and the opening two days were no short of history, drama and joy. While none of the three co-hosts lost their respective openers, there’s plenty that has happened in four contested matches thus far. Let’s check out the best moments.
In the repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener, Mexico and South Africa faced off in this edition’s first game in Mexico City. The hosts were quick to get things going as Quiñones scored the first goal of this edition, with Jiménez adding to the lead to help Mexico beat the African nation. More than 80,000 fans at the venue erupted in joy as the two goals were scored.
For the first time in history, the opening game of a FIFA World Cup edition saw three red cards issued, two to South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane and one to Mexico's César Montes. It marked a rare instance, with more red cards issued than goals scored in the match (MEX 2 – 0 SA).
Making his FIFA World Cup debut for the US, striker Folarin Balogun struck a brilliant first-half brace against South American neighbours Paraguay at a sold-out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. His clinical performance helped the hosts win their home edition opener 4-1. His second goal was a highlight reel, leaving the crowd and viewers stunned.
Also co-hosting this edition alongside the US and Mexico, Canada played its opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Trailing behind for most of the match, the under-pressure Canadian team was rescued by forward Cyle Larin, whose clinical finish helped them escape defeat in front of the Toronto crowd and earn them a point in Group B.
The second game of the opening day saw South Korea face Czechia in a high-octane contest in Guadalajara. Relentless energy and counter-attacking football held off a late Czech surge and beat them 2-1. This win blew Group A wide open, setting up a must-win clash between South Korea and Mexico.