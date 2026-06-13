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From Geet to Heer: Female characters who redefined authenticity on screen

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 17:24 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 17:25 IST

What connects Geet, Kaira, Saba, Sharvari's character in Maharaj, and Heer is their refusal to fit into predefined moulds. They are imperfect yet inspiring, vulnerable yet strong, and deeply human.

Female characters who redefined authenticity on screen
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Female characters who redefined authenticity on screen

In an era where audiences are increasingly drawn to characters that feel real, flawed, and unapologetically themselves, Bollywood has gifted us several women who have redefined what authenticity on screen looks like.

From Geet's infectious self-love to Heer’s quiet resilience, these characters have challenged stereotypes, embraced vulnerability, and inspired viewers to stay true to themselves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet – Jab We Met
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Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet – Jab We Met

Few characters have achieved cult status quite like Geet. Vibrant, outspoken, and fiercely independent, Geet lives life on her own terms. She isn't afraid to make mistakes, follow her heart, or speak her mind. Even years after Jab We Met, Geet remains the gold standard of self-confidence and authenticity, reminding audiences that embracing who you are is your greatest strength.

Sharvari as Viraaj - Maharaj
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Sharvari as Viraaj - Maharaj

Sharvari's performance in Maharaj brought to life a woman navigating societal expectations with courage and conviction. Her character's determination to stand by the truth, even in the face of adversity, reflected a refreshing sense of agency and fearlessness, making her one of the most memorable female portrayals in recent cinema.

Anushka Sharma as Saba – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
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Anushka Sharma as Saba – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Elegant, self-assured, and emotionally mature, Saba showed that love doesn't always need possession. She embraced relationships with grace, respected boundaries, and knew her worth. In a film driven by unrequited love, Saba stood out as a woman who refused to compromise her identity for anyone else.

Alia Bhatt as Kaira – Dear Zindagi
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Alia Bhatt as Kaira – Dear Zindagi

Kaira brought mental health conversations into mainstream cinema with honesty and sensitivity. Through her journey of self-discovery, healing, and emotional growth, she resonated with an entire generation navigating life's uncertainties. Kaira's strength lies in her willingness to confront her vulnerabilities rather than hide them.

Maanvi Gagroo as Heer – Heer Sara
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Maanvi Gagroo as Heer – Heer Sara

Adding a contemporary voice to this lineage of authentic women is Heer from Heer Sara. Portrayed with warmth and honesty by Maanvi Gagroo, Heer represents the modern woman balancing dreams, relationships, and personal growth while staying rooted in her truth. Her journey is relatable, heartfelt, and a reminder that authenticity often lies in embracing both strength and vulnerability.

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From Geet to Heer: Female characters who redefined authenticity on screen
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