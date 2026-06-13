/Watched Maternal Instinct? Stream these 5 similar crime investigation documentaries on Netflix

Finished watching Maternal Instincts and looking for some similar recommendations on OTT to get hooked on the crime investigation. Here's a curated list of shows that offer the suspenseful storytelling and fascinating insights
Remember the infamous Taylor Parker incident from 2020? The suspense, hidden secrets, and tense investigation have made it one of the most talked-about cases among fans since a documentary based on the incident was released on June 12.
Before watching it, here’s a look at the top picks that will keep mystery lovers engaged from start to finish.
Running for 1 hour and 34 minutes, the crime investigative documentary explores the infamous 2020 Texas fetal abduction and murder case committed by Taylor Parker. It showcases how Parker faked her pregnancy for months before killing 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock in New Boston, Texas, to steal her unborn baby.
The British crime film is based on a true story. It follows Shimon Hayut, aka Simon Leviev, an Israeli conman who scammed an estimated $10 million from women he met on the dating app Tinder. Following the documentary's release, Tinder, the dating app, permanently banned Hayut from the platform.
The one-season crime thriller is based on the true case of Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn. Set in March 2015, the narrative portrays a harrowing picture of a couple whose California home was broken into by an armed intruder who drugged them, restrained them, and abducted Denise for ransom.
This is one of the hit shows that focuses on dangerous con artists, serial squatters, and violent criminals who exploit their roommates for financial gain.
It is a four-part documentary series that centres on an American financier named Jeffrey Epstein, whose involvement in heinous crimes includes sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, leading him to be sentenced to jail. The show showcased the victims and accusers who shared details about being coerced as teenagers at his Palm Beach mansion and trafficked to a wider network of powerful associates.
Following an amateur online manhunt, the series chronicles how internet detectives tracked down Canadian Luka Magnotta, who posted videos of animal cruelty and turned his crime into the brutal murder of a human.