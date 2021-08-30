Watch: Sumit Antil's stupendous throw that won him gold at Tokyo Paralympics

After shooter Avani Lekhara, javelin thrower Sumit Antil won another gold medal for India with a stunning performance at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020.

It was Sumit's show altogether as he dominated from the start, clinching the glitzy gold and shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a thrilling match on Monday (August 30).

In his first attempt, Sumit threw 66.95m and created a world record only to break it again as he threw another record of 68.08m in his second attempt.

He went on to create another world record and held the top spot with his best throw of 68.55 in his fifth attempt.

His last throw was a foul. His series read 66.95, 68.08, 65.27, 66.71, 68.55 and foul.

Watch his gold-winning sensational throw:

The 23-year-old from Sonepat in Haryana, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015.

The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

Antil was an able-bodied wrestler before his accident which led to the amputation of his leg below the knee.

A para-athlete in his village inspired him to the sport in 2018.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Sumit for winning gold, he wrote, "Sumit Antil's historic performance in javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You're a true champion!"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished him and wrote, "Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."