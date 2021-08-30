Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil wins gold in javelin throw, creates world record

Sumit Antil won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw (F64) final event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Monday (August 30), with a world record throw of 68.55m.

Sumit started off with a throw of 66.95m in his first attempt and created a world record, then again he threw another record of 68.08m in his second attempt and broke the one he created moments ago.

He went on to create another world record and held the top spot with his best throw of 68.55 in his fifth attempt.

ALSO READ | Avani Lekhara finds inspiration in Abhinav Bindra! Now her historic Gold will echo through generations to come

India at Tokyo Paralympics:

On medal-madness Monday, the 19-year-old Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Devendra Jhajharia won silver whereas Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged bronze in the men's javelin throw event.

IN PICS | India at Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara's gold to Bhavina Patel's silver, a look at medal winners

Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver medal in the men's discus throw F56, finishing second with a distance of 44.38 in the final.

Shooter Mahavir Swaroop Unhalkar narrowly missed out on a medal as he finished fourth in the men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.