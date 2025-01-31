India is all set to resume its Davis Cup 2025 campaign on Saturday (Feb 1) as they take on Togo in the World Group 1 Playoff. In a rare spectacle in recent years, India will have the home advantage as they take on the African side. The clash will take place over the weekend at Delhi’s DLTA Complex. Ahead of the key clash India Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal spoke exclusively to WION.

Rohit Rajpal speaks to WION

India will be without their big-name players like Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri as the team goes through a phase of transition. Speaking to WION’s Aditya Pimpale, Rajpal reckons his side is ready to take advantage of the home conditions. Interestingly, only one of India’s last five Davis Cup ties was at home, including an away tie against Pakistan.

Question: Is India ready to take advantage of home conditions in the upcoming Davis Cup tie?

We have not been able to really take advantage of the home ties, but we are happy this one is here in India. God willing, we get off to a good start and take it one match at a time, and move forward. Since I took over as a captain, we have had a different format but managed to cope with the change. However, I reckon India is ready to take advantage of the home tie and advance to the qualifiers.

Question: Can you tell us more about the change in format since you have taken over?

Earlier, we were seated in Asia, and we would get an easy team, but that is not the case now. However, with the world qualifiers format, it is difficult to come back in case we lose the tie as you play teams from around the world. You are playing the top teams around the world and to survive and to move forward is a challenge by itself.

Question: India is now going through a phase of transition, so how do you reckon is the nation adapting to the change in the tennis circuit?

We no longer have the big guys like Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna and Mahesh Bhupathi while Sumit Nagal is unavailable. However, the team has adapted well to the transition process as players like Rithvik Bollipalli, Mukund Sasikumar and Karan Singh are gaining vital experience on the tour. We also have veterans like N Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan who we saw play at the Australian Open. So overall we are adapting well to the change in the tennis circuit and reckon India can cause an upset.