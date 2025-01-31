Former India captain and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar will be bestowed with BCCI 's Lifetime Achievement award at their annual gala on Saturday (Feb 1). The 51-year-old, who played 664 matches for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in history. However, he played only one T20I in his stellar career.

"Yes, he will be the recipient of the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024," a Board source told PTI. Tendulkar's 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are also the highest by any player in the history of the game.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin will be given a special award for his contribution to Indian cricket during Naman Awards on Saturday (Feb 1).

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket, will be given a special award. Having made his international debut in 2010, Ashwin went on to become India’s most successful off-spinner in Test and international cricket and claimed 537 wickets, the second-most for India in Test cricket after Anil Kumble (619).

Jasprit Bumrah, the pace spearhead, will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for Best Male International Cricketer, while Smriti Mandhana will be named the Best International Cricketer of the Year - Female.

Sarfaraz Khan and Asha Shobhana will be conferred with the Best International debut - men’s and women’s awards respectively, while Deepti Sharma will receive an award for being the highest wicket-taker in women’s cricket.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be honoured for being the Best Association in domestic cricket. In 2024, Mumbai had won the Ranji Trophy for the 42nd time.

“Mumbai Cricket Association will be honored with the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments (2023-24) award at the BCCI Annual Awards - Naman 2023-24. This recognition reflects Mumbai’s dominance in domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup triumphs, and celebrates the relentless spirit of our players, support staff and administrators,” the MCA said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)